Getafe sign Romanian striker Marica

Marica left Bundesliga outfit Schalke when his contract expired at the end of last season and despite being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, he remained without a club until he signed with Getafe.

Getafe confirmed they had secured the 27-year-old striker on Friday with a statement on their website.

"The Romanian striker Ciprian Andrei Marica ... has become part of (Getafe)," the Madrid-based club said.

"The forward player trained this afternoon for the first time with his new team-mates."

Marica, who has scored 22 goals in 64 games for Romania, struck six times for Schalke in 19 appearances for the German club last season.

The Dinamo Bucharest youth product has also played for Stuttgart and Shakhtar Donetsk in his career.