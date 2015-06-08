Ghana 1 Togo 0: Mensah nets winner on debut

Ten-man Ghana overcame Togo 1-0 in a friendly as Bernard Mensah marked his debut with a fine strike to seal victory for the Black Stars.

Mensah has impressed in midfield for club side Vitoria Guimaraes this season and has reportedly attracted the attention of the likes of Manchester United and Monaco.

United scouts were rumoured to be in the crowd in Accra on Monday and Mensah put on a show, with his 30-yard effort just after the half-hour mark proving decisive.

Togo were without talismanic forward Emmanuel Adebayor after he was removed from the squad for failing to join up with the party on time and they struggled to make headway against a stubborn Ghana defence.

With 10 minutes to go, Togo's Mathieu Dossevi rattled the crossbar with a powerful drive, before Ghana saw Wakaso Mubarak given a straight red card for an elbow.

But the hosts were able to hold out and can head into Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Mauritius on the back of a confidence-boosting victory.