Ghana captain Gyan suffering with malaria

Ghana could be without captain Asamoah Gyan for Monday's Africa Cup of Nations clash against Senegal because of a mild bout of malaria.

The Black Stars get their AFCON campaign under way against Group C opponents Senegal in Mongomo, with Gyan's health still being monitored, having spent much of Saturday in hospital.

Al Ain striker Gyan was released on Sunday and is "responding well" to treatment, according to a statement from the Ghana Football Association.

"The illness was detected at an early stage and Gyan is responding well to treatment," read a section of the statement.

"Doctors will continue to monitor his progress ahead of the Black Stars opening Group C match against Senegal in Mongomo."

