Gianluigi Buffon bids farewell to Paris St Germain

Gianluigi Buffon is to leave Paris St Germain following the expiration of his contract.

After 17 seasons with Juventus, the 41-year-old goalkeeper joined PSG on a free transfer last summer, making 25 appearances in all competitions and helping the club retain the domestic title.

On their website PSG hailed Buffon as “the greatest goalkeeper in the history of football”.

Buffon said: “Thank you all for everything I have had the opportunity to experience in Paris.

“Thank you for the emotions that we have shared together. Twelve months ago, I arrived at Paris St Germain filled with enthusiasm, welcomed by the incredible warmth of the fans. It was really moving.

“Thank you, once again, from the bottom of my heart. I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow.

“Today my adventure outside Italy comes to an end. I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the whole club and my team-mates. I wish you all the best, convinced that together you will write the pages of a wonderful story.

“Ernest Hemingway wrote that there are only two places in the world where people can live happily: at home and in Paris.

“Today onwards, this will also apply to me: Paris, in some way, will always remain my home. Allez Paris! Thank you and good luck with everything!”

Praising Buffon’s contribution, Al-Khelaifi said: “I will never forget the pride that everyone at Paris St Germain, both the club and the fans, felt when they saw Gianluigi Buffon wearing our jersey.

“For the first time in his fabulous career, Gianluigi had made the brave choice to leave Italy, struck by our ambitious and modern project.

Gianluigi Buffon is to leave Paris St Germain after one season (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“During his time at PSG he brought his phenomenal experience and his sense of professionalism not only to his team-mates but also to all areas of the club.

“We will miss his warm and open personality here at the club. Gigi will forever remain among the football giants who have worn the Paris St Germain colours and shared the values of the club.”

Al-Khelaifi has confirmed Buffon will be welcomed back next year, along with other players, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club.