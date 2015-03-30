Gibraltar getting stronger, says Wilson

Lee Casciaro made history at Hampden Park with a composed finish to equalise Shaun Maloney's earlier penalty, before Steven Fletcher's hat-trick inspired Scotland to a 6-1 victory in their Euro 2016 qualifier.

Defeat means Gibraltar have lost all five of their Group D fixtures - four of which came under Wilson's predecessor Allen Bula - but the Scot believes the signs are encouraging.

"Every game we move forward, irrespective of the result if we do something better than we did in the last game we're gaining momentum," he said.

"Small steps, I'm so proud of them. It's a hard one because as we are gaining momentum we are creating more of a challenge to teams.

"At this pace we've got Scotland to play in the last game so, we capitulated against Poland in their infancy five games ago, we were naive and poor, and in each game we've got stronger.

"So it's hard for me to judge each team because we have not played Poland at this level - five games on and five games of experience."