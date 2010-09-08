Gibson: I won't move to win more caps

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Gibson said despite his close relationship with the man charged with restoring Ireland’s fortunes, he would not take up his advice and leave Sir Alex Ferguson's side in order to earn himself a regular starting spot with the national team.

“I have a good relationship with Trapatonni. We haven’t fallen out anyway,” he said.

“If he's trying to say that I should move somewhere like Stoke City and change my game to winning tackles and not winning games, then he's having a laugh.”

The Italian’s suggestion came as Gibson was dropped in favour of Derby’s Paul Green for their first qualifying match of the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.

This surprised the midfielder, who came on as a 61st minute substitute against Andorra on Tuesday and is looking to take to the field for the Albania match.

"I wasn't surprised I didn't play against Armenia, but I was disappointed not to get on.

“It would be great for me if I was to play against Albania, it would be another cap and fingers crossed, I'll get the nod.”

Gibson, who has made 18 league appearances for the Red Devils, hit the headlines last season for Manchester United after scoring twice against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carling Cup quarter-finals.

He also bagged his first goal in Europe against eventual finalists Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

By Chris Cox

