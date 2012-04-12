Giggs confident United will bounce back

The Red Devils increased the gap between themselves and rivals Manchester City at the top of the league table to eight points at the weekend after defeating QPR, while Arsenal sunk City 1-0 at Emirates Stadium.

But Wednesday's shock defeat to relegation-fighting Wigan at the DW Stadium, coupled with Roberto Mancini's team's 4-0 demolishing of West Bromwich Albion, has reduced the gap back to just five points with five games remaining.

United's versatile midfielder Giggs has admitted that it was disappointing to hit a stalling point after the weekend's success.

"We didn't perform," he told MUTV at the DW Stadium. "For a start, our normal passing game wasn't as fluent and we kept giving the ball away. Obviously, you've got to give credit to Wigan - they put us under a lot of pressure, especially early on and credit to them as well.

"We just didn't keep the ball like Manchester United usually do. I think we only had one or two shots on goal and that's also disappointing so we have to look at the game and work on it and get ready for Sunday."

Old Trafford legend Giggs, who is on course for his 13th Premier League title, believes Sir Alex Ferguson's men can bounce back from defeat as they have shown throughout the current campaign.

"We've got to not get too down at what's happened," the former Welsh international added.

"It's happened quite a bit this season, there's been an odd sort of display where we've just not performed but the main thing is we've recovered from it and that's what we've got to do.

"But, like I say, throughout the season, we've had poor performances and poor results but we've always bounced back."

By Matt Maltby