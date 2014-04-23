Giggs quick to ask for Scholes assistance
Interim Manchester United manager Ryan Giggs quickly called on old team-mate Paul Scholes as he took his first training session at the club.
Giggs was appointed in a caretaker role on Tuesday after David Moyes was sacked less than 12 months into his six-year deal.
And with Saturday's home clash against Norwich City fast approaching, Giggs called on Scholes to help prepare his side in Wednesday's training session.
Former United team-mates Nicky Butt and Phil Neville – who are on the club's coaching staff – were also present at the club's Carrington training complex.
Butt coaches the club's Under-19 team and Scholes has assisted in their European campaign.
Neville remains part of the club's first-team staff despite the departure of Moyes, who he also worked with at Everton.
United are languishing in seventh in the Premier League table, 23 points behind table-toppers Liverpool.
Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton extinguished their UEFA Champions League hopes but fixtures against Norwich, Sunderland, Hull City and Southampton should see them end the season on a high.
