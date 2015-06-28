Giggs: United want to add winners

Manchester United assistant manager Ryan Giggs says the club are on the hunt for "winners" to improve the spine of the team and return to the top of English football.

United rebounded from a disappointing 2013-14, in which they finished seventh, to return to the UEFA Champions League in Louis van Gaal's first season as manager last term.

However, it was another trophyless season at Old Trafford and the gap to Premier League champions Chelsea was 17 points.

The likes of Sergio Ramos, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin have all been linked with United and Giggs is aware of the need to add star quality.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said: "If there are players available who are winners, who are proven, then, yeah, let's go and get them.

"And with any good team the spine is important. Midfield, striker, centre-backs, goalkeeper. I'm sure we'll be looking to strengthen the spine all the way through.

"We obviously need to strengthen because we were fourth [last season]. We weren't first, second or third. And the teams above us will strengthen, too. There's the added challenge of the Champions League, and we need players that are going to improve us.

"But we're not too far away. We had a great record last season in the big games and the problem was the consistency. We dropped points we shouldn't have and got off to a bad start."

Giggs, who served as caretaker boss following the departure of David Moyes, became Van Gaal's assistant following a glittering career at United in which he won 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League twice.

The former winger is relishing his role and sees plenty of similarities between Van Gaal and United legend Alex Ferguson: "It was nothing new in terms of the detail, the hunger, the professionalism, the experience. I'd seen the same with Sir Alex.

"But there were little innovations that you're seeing for the first time as a coach, where you thought 'that's brilliant.' And just the overall experience. Especially in the big games.

"You saw someone who wasn't afraid - or who didn't show it - and showed what he can do tactically, and in his overall leadership. Everyone at the club - the staff, the players - all know who the leader is. And that's Louis."