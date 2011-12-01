Gignac back as Marseille look to march on

Gignac was sent to train with the reserves last week after a verbal spat with Deschamps but is available again for Friday's game at Caen with Marseille's confidence suddenly sky high after the 3-0 win against rivals and title favourites PSG on Sunday.

They now are 12 points behind shock leaders Montpellier in ninth place but only seven points adrift of third-placed Lille, who occupy the last Champions League qualifying berth.

"I remember that two years ago, when we ended up champions, we were 11 points off the pace at the winter break," sports director Jose Anigo told the club's website.

Marseille are keen to prove the PSG win was not a fluke.

"I hope this victory was the start of a long series," centre-back Souleymane Diawara said.

"We will show that it was not just a burst of pride but the sign that we're wide awake now."

Caen are 10th in the table, just two points behind Marseille, who could be without Loic Remy after the France striker suffered an ankle injury against PSG.

The game was rescheduled for Friday as the French League try to help Marseille prepare for their decisive Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund next Tuesday.

Leaders Montpellier will host Lorient on Saturday looking to open a six-point gap over PSG, who entertain AJ Auxerre on Sunday.

Champions Lille will have to deal with the absence of Tulio de Melo after the Brazilian striker was ruled out for up to six weeks with a thigh injury when go to bottom side Ajaccio on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Olympique Lyon, who had talismanic Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez starting his first league game after long-term injury layoff last week, will host sixth-placed Toulouse on Sunday.