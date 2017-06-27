Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco

David Ginola feels Kylian Mbappe may benefit from remaining at Monaco for another season, but the former France star knows his young countryman will face considerable pressure to leave Ligue 1.

Mbappe announced himself as Europe's hottest young attacking talent by helping Leonardo Jardim's side to dethrone Paris Saint-Germain as domestic title-holders in 2016-17, while also firing the team to the semi-finals of the Champions League, scoring 26 goals across all competitions.

Real Madrid, coached by Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, are believed to be among the clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old, who previously turned down an opportunity to join the heavyweight outfit's youth ranks.

"Mbappe has everything, already, at a very young age... and I think the best is yet to come," Ginola told talkSPORT.

"There have been instances in the past with Anthony Martial moving to Manchester United [from Monaco] and honestly, staying another season at Monaco will probably be a good thing for him, just for him to settle at the top level a little bit more.

"Sometimes you see young players leaving their home to go somewhere bigger and they didn't succeed because it's too complicated and it's too much pressure.

"Kylian Mbappe seems to have the right people around him. His dad and his agent are good advisors, so I guess he's going to make the right choice.

"But the thing is, when there is so much money on the table it's not only about you, the club would be thinking twice about it.

"Apparently they [Monaco] want to put a lot of money on the table to keep him for another year, so we have to wait and see."

While Mbappe may be set to receive the offer of improved terms at Monaco, Ginola is well aware the teenager could find it difficult to ignore overtures from LaLiga or the Premier League's biggest teams.

"We're talking about Monaco," he said.

"It's a great city to live, but it's not the biggest stadium around and a player like him would have interest in playing for Real Madrid or in the Premier League – for big clubs in big competitions.

"Monaco won the league this season and they did great in the Champions League, but Mbappe has so many opportunities in front of him.

"It will be a question of choice and he just had to make sure he makes the right one."