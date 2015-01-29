Ginola 'not giving up' on FIFA presidency bid

Ginola has been the figurehead of a much-publicised bid backed by a well-known bookmaker, with his campaign declaring that "the FIFA system isn't working" and that "the game needs to change".

A statement posted on the campaign's website on Thursday appeared to bring an end to the matter, but later that same day Ginola took to Twitter to clarify his position.

"Not giving up, still in the race to reboot football! Will not give up...final nomination results might not be known before 8th February...," he wrote.

The stated target of the crowdfunding bid was £2.3 million, but a last count showed just 11 per cent of that had been raised, with that figure including a £250,000 donation from the aforementioned bookmakers.

The earlier statement on the website initially read: "A huge thank you for supporting Team Ginola.

"The crowdfunding page is now closed. All donations will be returned to those that have pledged.

"The fight is not over. Football still needs to change. I urge you to continue to vocalise your craving for change in football in whatever way you can.

"Let it be known that no matter how small you think your voice may be alone, if we speak together we will be heard. Whilst FIFA may not be an open democracy for the footballing public, our opinions will be heeded, only if we persist."

The latter half of the message was subsequently removed and replaced with "the campaign for change goes on", prior to Ginola's tweet.

Ginola has not received the requisite backing of five football associations to stand in an election.