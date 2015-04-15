Ginola: Ronaldo, Messi class apart from Pastore

Cantona on Tuesday stated that he sees Pastore as the most exciting player in the game, but his former France team-mate Ginola thinks Messi and Ronaldo are a class apart.

He told talkSPORT: "Pastore is not on the same level as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. He's not scoring enough goals or making enough assists.

"On the other hand, having a Javier Pastore in any team will add an extra 'je ne sais quoi', something special. Every time he gets the ball he is trying to create something. he has been amazing for Paris Saint-Germain.

"When he arrived at Paris a few years ago he was amazing in the first few games. After a while he just dropped off a little bit.

"We thought he was overrated but for the last year he's completely changed his way of playing. He's more accurate and consistent, everything he does is the right choice."