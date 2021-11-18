Giovanni van Bronckhorst appointed new Rangers manager

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has agreed to become the new manager of Rangers.

The 46-year-old former Light Blues player joins the Ibrox club subject to receipt of a work permit and will become the 17th permanent manager of the Scottish champions.

Van Bronckhorst told the club’s official website: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Rangers as the club’s new manager. I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and

largely has that experience of being winners.

🆕 Giovanni van Bronckhorst has today agreed to become the 17th permanent manager of Rangers Football Club.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 18, 2021 See more

“I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already alongside (sporting director) Ross Wilson and the board of the club, and I’m grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club.”