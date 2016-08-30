Giovinco to help aid earthquake victims in Italy

Reigning MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco is auctioning off his signed and match-worn Toronto FC jersey to help raise money for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Italy.

Almost 300 people were killed as a 6.2-magnitude quake hit central Italy last week, with thousands of people left displaced.

And Italy international Giovinco - born in Turin - is aiding the cause in an attempt to provide relief for those affected in the region.

In a picture posted to Instagram on Monday, Giovinco included a caption, which read: "Dear friends, I'm shocked by the terrible earthquake which has devastated the centre of Italy.

"I have decided to help the Red Cross by raising money through an auction on www.CharityStars.com for my worn and signed Toronto jersey.

"The auction will be available from tomorrow. Thank you all for your support."