Giovinco prepared to battle at Juventus

The diminutive forward started 23 games in the league last season as Antonio Conte's side retained their crown ahead of Napoli.

However, with the arrival of Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente the competition for places has seen him restricted to a substitute's role so far this season.

Tevez particularly poses a threat to Giovinco's chances of starting given they both like to drop off the main striker, but the 26-year-old is confident that he can force his way into Conte's plans.

"The season is so long that there will be space for everyone," he told ANSA. "Competition is part of being in a team and I believe that's how it should be.

"My objective is to do better than last season."

Giovinco will be hoping to be part of the Juventus side that travel to Inter when the league campaign returns after the international break.