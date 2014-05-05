Giovinco targeting 100 points for Juventus

Monday's 1-0 victory over Atalanta was Juve's 31st win of the season and a perfect way to celebrate with their supporters after sealing the Italian league title on Saturday without even playing.

Roma's loss at Catania guaranteed them a third-successive Scudetto and Simone Padoin's goal was enough to get the party started inside the Juventus Stadium.

The midfielder's 72nd minute strike moved Antonio Conte's men onto 96 points and Giovinco says the squad are now focused on hitting three figures for the campaign.

"Celebrating with a victory makes it even sweeter," he told Juventus' website after the win.

"We're now going for our other objective, a 100-point finish.

"We always believed we could win the Scudetto, even though Roma had a fine season.

"It's a title victory we've fully deserved."

Giovinco made only his sixth Serie A start of the season on Monday but he was unable to add to his two league goals, and was replaced at half-time by Fabio Quagliarella.