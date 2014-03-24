Girard: Lack of passion cost Lille victory

Girard's team came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Monaco on Sunday and Lille's 59-year-old coach seemed to concede his side would struggle to overhaul Claudio Ranieri's men after the stalemate.

Lille (54 points) trail Monaco by nine in the Ligue 1 table, following the draw at the Stade Louis II, and Girard bemoaned his team's lack of spirit in the second half when the match was up for grabs.

Girard also claimed that Monaco's half-time substitution, which saw winger Lucas Ocampos replace striker Valere Germain, made it tough for Lille to go for victory.

"It was very important not to return empty-handed," Girard said.

"With a little more sass, we could have done something better.

"But in the second period, they changed their system and their occupation of the pitch was better, and they were waiting to counter us. We had to be vigilant."

Monaco hit the front early in the Ligue 1 clash through Mounir Obbadi but Lille drew level before half-time thanks to Divock Origi's 38th-minute strike.

With Paris Saint-Germain (73 points) well clear in the French top flight, Monaco and Lille are more focused on the second automatic UEFA Champions League berth, rather than the Ligue 1 title.

The draw left Monaco in prime position with eight rounds left and veteran Jeremy Toulalan claimed it Lille's responsibility to make more of the game rather than the hosts.

"It was a tough game. We could do more but it was up to them to pick us up a little more and make the game, as it was for them to come back in the standings," the Monaco midfielder said.

"If we want to progress to be in the Champions League next season, it will be a little better after tonight."