Girard to leave Lille
After two years in charge of the Ligue 1 club, Rene Girard is to leave his role as Lille head coach at the end of the season.
Lille have announced that head coach Rene Girard will leave the club at the end of the season by mutual consent.
Girard has been in charge at Stade Pierre-Mauroy since 2013 and is joined by assistants Gerard Bernadet and Nicolas Girard in making an exit.
The club sit eighth in Ligue 1 with one match left to play and, while not mathematically impossible, any improvement on that appears unlikely due to an inferior goal difference compared to seventh-placed Montpellier.
Girard will make his final bow as Lille boss at Metz on Saturday, with Ivory Coast coach Herve Renard among the favourites to succeed the 61-year-old.
Lille have promised the announcement of a new coach by the end of the month.
