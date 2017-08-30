Giroud 'ashamed' by Arsenal's Liverpool capitulation

Olivier Giroud was left feeling ashamed by Arsenal's abysmal showing in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The Gunners failed to register a shot on target at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's men ran riot with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge all on target in the rout.

It was Arsenal's second defeat in three Premier League matches this season and has already seen the pressure mount on Arsene Wenger, who signed a two-year contract to remain as manager despite growing discontent among the Emirates Stadium fanbase last term.

And France striker Giroud, who is on international duty with Les Bleus, recognises that Arsenal must do more to turn their fortunes around.

Speaking to RMC, he said: "I was ashamed when I left the pitch against Liverpool. We have to change something."

Giroud opted to remain in north London despite heavy interest from Ligue 1 during the transfer window, with Lyon and Marseille among his suitors.

And the 30-year-old said winning a Premier League title remains his primary motivation.

"I have decided to stay. It's my choice, even if everyone does not understand it," he said. "I still want to win the Premier League here.

"I have always said that returning to France was not an option for me, even less so in the short-term future.

"So it was not something against Marseille, because the project is very ambitious and very interesting. It was not specifically about Marseille, because I also had Lyon.

"I am very flattered to have been chased by two great French clubs."