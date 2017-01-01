Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick against Crystal Palace will be remembered as "the Giroud goal", says Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
Arsene Wenger says Olivier Giroud has taken a place alongside Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp as a scorer of great Arsenal goals with his scorpion kick against Crystal Palace.
Giroud opened the scoring in Sunday's 2-0 win, flicking his left boot behind him to guide Alexis Sanchez's cross past Wayne Hennessey and in off the crossbar.
It was a fitting moment to cap the Gunners' 200th Premier League game at Emirates Stadium, with Wenger saying the effort deserves to be remembered among close-control marvels from Bergkamp and a host of solo wonders from Arsenal record goalscorer Henry.
Wenger said: "I've been spoilt in my career because I’ve had many great players and strikers.
"That [goal] is certainly in the top five.
"Bergkamp at Leicester and Newcastle, Henry against Real Madrid and Liverpool. [Nwankwo] Kanu against Chelsea...
"You cannot work on that in training because it was just a reflex. He transformed that goal into art.
"It was a surprise because of the beauty of the movement and the efficiency.
"That will be remembered as the Giroud goal that no-one will forget.
"He brings the unexpected and you come to football to get the unexpected. People come to the games to see this kind of goals."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.