Give English youngsters a chance - Koeman

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his Premier League counterparts to give English youngsters a chance in the top flight.

Most Premier League sides have the luxury of luring foreign talent to England but Koeman wants more time invested into home-grown youth.

Impressed with the attitude of emerging youngsters in the country, Dutchman Koeman said: "Clubs in the Premier League have bought many foreign players over the years and I acknowledge that sometimes it is necessary.

"But here in England, my admiration for the bulk of talent in the academies has grown massively.

"I admire the attitude, the spirit and the values of young English footballers. They have an incredible desire.

"I have no worries about their motivation and I feel I actually have to slow them rather down than push them forward.

"Young British players have a spirit, which I don't see in the Netherlands or other countries where I used to work.

"There is a different culture here. The problem is that managers here wait a long time before they launch young players.

"If a player has the talent, my motto is that you must give him the stage to show it.

"But maybe it is because I am Dutch and I am used to throw the boys in at the deep end."

Everton are seventh in the Premier League, seven points adrift of the European places after 22 rounds.