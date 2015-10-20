Gladbach not scared of Juventus - Schubert

Borussia Monchengladbach are not scared of taking on Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, says coach Andre Schubert.

The German side suffered defeats to Sevilla and Manchester City in their opening two Group D fixtures.

They face last season's runners-up and pool leaders Juve in their next outing, but the coach insists his players are not afraid of the task at hand.

"There's no room for fear in football, but this is a challenge against a huge side that made the final last season," Schubert said on Tuesday.

"We're all looking forward to it and we're certainly not scared.

"We know that in this group we've got some of Europe's top teams – but we're happy to face them."

The 44-year-old is hoping an assured defensive showing will boost their chances against the Italian giants.

"We are defending a lot better and more economically than in our first games of the season," Schubert added.

"There's no secret other than hard work. We've got to press far up the field and also be organised in defence - these are the technical things we've worked on.

"Then there were psychological things – to remind the lads of their strengths and get the players their confidence back.

"We go into this game with a lot of excitement, courage and self-confidence."