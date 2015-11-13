Gladbach reward Schubert with permanent role

Borussia Monchengladbach have appointed interim head coach Andre Schubert as Lucien Favre's permanent replacement following an impressive 11-game spell at the helm.

Former Under-23s coach Schubert was handed the reins after Favre resigned in September with the club bottom of the Bundesliga and without a point from five games.

Gladbach, who finished third in the Bundesliga last term, have improved drastically this season since Schubert took charge – losing just once in 11 outings, to Manchester City in the Champions League.

With Gladbach sixth in the Bundesliga and still in with a good chance of securing Europa League football in the new year, the former St Pauli boss has signed a contract at Borussia-Park until 2017.

"Andre has done a very convincing job in the past eight weeks, and achieved excellent results with the team," sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"We have held extensive discussions in the last few days and we know that our team is in good hands with him. We have therefore decided to give him a contract as head coach."

Schubert's first game as permanent head coach will be the visit of Hannover after the international break before a Champions League meeting with Sevilla.

The match against the Spanish side could be crucial in determining who grabs third spot in Group D and progresses to the last 32 of the Europa League.