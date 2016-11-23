Glasgow kids on song for Barcelona anthem
Barcelona fans will launch into their famous anthem at Celtic on Wednesday but some local school children showed them how it is done.
Children at a Glasgow primary school are set to be in fine voice whoever prevails when Celtic host Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Brendan Rodgers' men are aiming to keep their Group C hopes alive with a maiden win against the LaLiga champions, who thrashed them 7-0 at Camp Nou in September.
Nevertheless, there were no hard feelings over that result at St Marnock's Primary RC School, where youngsters performed their own take on Barcelona's famous anthem "El Cant del Barca".
Their virtually word-perfect Catalan won the approval of Celtic's visitors, who posted footage of the performance to their Twitter account.
Barça Anthem by Marnock Primary School ! 23 November 2016
