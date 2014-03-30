Glory shock Jets but Gallas suffers injury

Glory fans had all but conceded their team would collect its first-ever wooden spoon when former Perth player Adam Taggart put the Jets in front after 61 minutes of Sunday's match at nib Stadium.

But two goals in two minutes from Nebojsa Marinkovic and Chris Harold helped Glory to an unlikely 2-1 win and restored belief the club could avoid finishing last for the first time in their 18-year history.

Glory's triumph ended a 10-game winless run and comes just days after it was revealed Lowe was one of six candidates on the shortlist to coach the team next season.

Lowe, who last tasted victory when Glory defeated Melbourne Heart on January 10, was full of praise for his players.

"I thought we controlled the tempo of the game, especially in the first half without really being incisive or threatening," Lowe said.

"We had a game plan and we executed it… and we scored goals from that game plan.

“I can't fault what they're doing at training. They're energetic, they're focused, they're diligent and they're professional so I think it's payback for how they've conducted themselves since I've been at the club."

Glory remains in last place on the A-League table, but sits level with Melbourne Heart on 25 points with two rounds remaining.

But Lowe is likely to be without marquee defender William Gallas for the final two matches against Central Coast and Sydney FC.

Gallas was forced off at half-time with a hamstring injury and faces an uphill battle to be fit to play even if the prognosis is not as bad as initially feared.

Sunday may have been the last game the former French international played in Australia given the 36-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season.

Lowe revealed post-match that Gallas picked up a knock during last weekend's loss to Western Sydney and was in doubt right up until kick-off for Sunday's match.

"He's a proud guy and he wants to be part of the club. He was very honest with his endeavours today and maybe he shouldn't have played, but that's the type of guy he is," Lowe said.

“When the ball went out of play (during a break for an injury) he had about seven people around him. I don't whether he was telling jokes or what, but he had about seven players around him.

"He's very important. He's high-profile so he's a target for people and you expect that from your marquee."

Lowe remained coy when asked if the win had enhanced his chances of retaining the top job next season.

"I've got two games (left) and I'll do it diligently and professionally and to the best of my ability until someone deems otherwise," he said.