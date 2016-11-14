Gnabry grateful to Arsenal

Werder Bremen attacker Serge Gnabry believes he would not be the player he is now without his time at Arsenal.

The 21-year-old joined the Arsenal youth academy in 2011 but returned to Germany ahead of the current season after failing to tie down a regular first-team berth.

Gnabry has since impressed with a number of stand-out performances and even earned himself a place in the Germany squad for Friday's World Cup qualifier against San Marino, netting a debut hat-trick in the 8-0 victory.

"I would not have been the player I am, not without my time in England," Gnabry told RND.

"There is Arsenal's playing style, for example, that I had to learn during my time there.

"And it is a given that you learn a lot and improve when you are training with great players like at Arsenal for three years. That was definitely the case with me.

"I would perhaps not have been with the national team now without my time in England."

Gnabry was one of a number of surprise inclusions in the Germany squad for the win over San Marino and says he briefly thought he was the target of a practical joke when Joachim Low got in touch.

"The national team coach gave me a call and I needed a second to realise it was really him," Gnabry added.

"You have some radio shows doing prank calls and I did not want to be a victim of such a prank."