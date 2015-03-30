Goal-shy Barkley eyeing up striker's role

Barkley caught the eye with his sparkling performances in the 2013-14 campaign, earning a place in England's World Cup squad as Everton finished the term with a club-record 72 Premier League points.

However, Barkley has not been as effective this season for a team that sits 13th in the table, scoring just two goals all season.

"From my point of view I haven't done as well as I know I can, but things like this happen," Barkley told Premier League World. "You have to go through bad days to get to the great days you have in your career.

"Everything's a learning curve. We haven't been going through the best period at the moment, but we're going to come through this and be really good at the end of it.

"I don't feel pressure. I believe in myself and I know what I can do. It's not me feeling pressure, it's just me putting pressure on myself if I don't do my best, and I know I can do better.

"I just focus on getting better every day, putting things right in training and then hopefully what I'm doing right in training I'm doing to show in games as well."

Asked what his best position is, Barkley added: "I'm a striker. I feel I can have my greatest impact there because I'm free to roam around the pitch, take players on, have shots and create chances."