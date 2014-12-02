Goalkeeper Cillessen pens two-year Ajax extension

The Netherlands goalkeeper's previous deal was set to run out in June 2016, but the 25-year-old has agreed fresh terms until 2018.

And Cillessen is thrilled to be extending his stay at the Amsterdam Arena.

"Once again, this is a contract that exudes trust," he told the club's official website. "A contract extension with Ajax remains special.

"18 months ago, everything was different. That shows how fast things can move. A lot has happened in the last year."

Cillessen moved to Ajax from NEC in August 2011 for a reported €3 million fee and he has gone on to make 69 appearances for the first team.

Ajax coach Frank de Boer believes the new deal is a good sign for the ambitions of the club.

"This sends a good signal," he said. "Jasper, along with Davy Klaassen, Joel Veltman and Ricardo van Rhijn, among others, have bound themselves to the club for a longer period of time.

"If the current group remains together for a minimum of two years great things will happen."