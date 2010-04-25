Goals throughout squad fuelling Chelsea charge

In Sunday's 7-0 demolition of Stoke City on Sunday, Chelsea's record top-flight win which took them back to the top of the league, Salomon Kalou scored a hat-trick, Frank Lampard struck twice and Florent Malouda and Daniel Sturridge once each.

A month ago when they hammered Aston Villa 7-1 it was the remarkable Lampard, who now has 20 league goals for the season, leading the way with four, Malouda getting two and Kalou one.

In January's 7-2 win over Sunderland there were two more for Lampard and two for Anelka with Ashley Cole, Malouda and Michael Ballack also weighing in.

Such scoring depth is a wonderful asset for coach Carlo Ancelotti and has given him to freedom to experiment with different formations throughout the season, keeping his players fresh and opponents guessing.

"Our philosophy is our play," Ancelotti told reporters. "We put a lot of players in front, we want to attack to use the quality of our players this ability we have to score."

Fresh from hearing the Chelsea fans' sarcastic chants of "boring, boring Chelsea" as the goals rained in, Ancelotti had the aura of a proud parent as he dissected a wonderful performance.

"I think we have changed something and if Chelsea play good football and the people see that Chelsea play good football that's good because this is our aim," he said.

"I'm very calm, very quiet because our destiny is in our hands."

MODERN GAME

With Drogba and Anelka clearly the first-choice strikers, the likes of Kalou and Sturridge have had to be patient but the Ivorian international says that is just part of the modern game.

"If you want to win the league you have to play with everyone," Kalou said after taking his tally to 11 goals this season.

"Whenever I play I'm always ready to help the team and you cannot start every game."

Lampard, who has scored nine goals in his last seven games, said Kalou was an important cog in the Chelsea machine.

"He fully deserves his goals today," he said." Every time he comes on he makes a difference. He's one of those players in a squad that you need because he scores goals."

Stoke, who had conceded only 16 away goals all season before Sunday, barely threatened as an attacking force.

That gave Ashley Cole a comfortable afternoon on his first appearance since Feb. 10 and ensured that suspended captain John Terry was not missed at all with Branislav Ivanovic slotting in smoothly at centre back.

Both England internationals should be in action in Chelsea's next, and far tougher outing, against Liverpool at Anfield on May 2 and the final home game against Wigan Athletic on May 9.

"If we win two games, we are champions," Ancelotti said. "I hope we play against Liverpool like we played today but they will want to fight against us to finish fourth.

"I think United will be able to win their games (against Sunderland and St