Goals will come for Atletico, says Suarez

Diego Simeone's men have just one goal to show in four friendlies since their excellent 2013-14 campaign ended with defeat in the UEFA Champions League final in May.

Atleti have since lost talismanic forward Diego Costa to Chelsea and their preparations for the new season have been less than ideal, having drawn blanks against MLS outfit the San Jose Earthquakes, Liga MX team America and Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

However, after their 0-0 stalemate with Gala on Wednesday, Suarez remained calm and confident over his side's prospects.

"I am not concerned. It is a matter of time. We dominated and had had more opportunities to score," he said.

"We still have games and players up front who are yet to return. We missed [Antoine] Griezmann… and it was only the second game for [Mario] Mandzukic.

"We are working hard and the team is creating chances, which is the important thing."

With a two-leg Spanish Supercopa tie against European champions Real Madrid later in August, Suarez pointed out that still had time to build some goalscoring confidence.

"There is a lot of time. The team is going well and feeling good," he said.

"In defence we have the same commitment and seriousness as always and in attack we feel good and the goals will come."