The goals will come, insists Alcacer

Paco Alcacer is confident that he will find his goal-scoring form soon enough, despite a poor start to life at Barcelona.

Spain forward Alcacer, who arrived at Camp Nou in a reported £25 million deal from Valencia towards the end of the transfer window, is yet to get off the mark for Barca, having made four appearances so far.

However, the 23-year-old – who netted 15 goals in all competitions last term – is sure that his form in front of goal will return sooner rather than later.

"It's clear that it is complicated to arrive to a top club like Barcelona with unique players," Alacer, who also added that he has no regrets about joining Luis Enrique's side, told Mundo Deportivo.

"All the strikers depend on goals but if I play for Barcelona it is because this club saw something to sign me.

"I will score goals. Last year I also had problems to score my first goal but when I score the first, I will score more.

"My team-mates make my life and training easy and help me a lot. I thank all of them. I can understand that they could be haughty because they're big stars but they are humble.

"Barcelona players can improve each player that plays with them. I based my decision to come here on the hopeful project of Barcelona and it is a big step forward in my career. I took a correct decision."

Barca - second in LaLiga, a point adrift of leaders Real Madrid - face Luis Enrique's former club Celta Vigo on Sunday.