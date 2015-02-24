'The goals will come' at Inter, says Podolski

The Germany international is without a goal in seven league games and is yet to score for Inter, who claimed a 2-1 win at Cagliari.

But Podolski, on loan from Arsenal, said media criticism meant nothing and he plans to continue working hard to kick-start his season.

"I'm a striker so obviously I want to score, but I also want to get three points from every game," he said.

"I just wanted to win tonight and we showed what we can do as a team. The goals will come for me.

"I'll continue working hard – I only care about what the boss [Roberto Mancini] says. I'm not bothered about the press. I'll keep my head down and try to show what I can do."

Inter's third straight league win lifted them into seventh, but they are still 10 points behind third-placed Napoli.

Podolski admits a top-three finish and UEFA Champions League place is a huge ask for Inter.

"Third place? It's not easy and there are a lot of teams that want to get it," he said.

"We need to win our matches, starting with Sunday's clash against Fiorentina. After that, we'll see what happens."

As for his future, Podolski said it was far too early to discuss it.

"My future? It's too early to start speaking about that. Everyone knows my situation – my agent and I will talk with the club in a few months' time," he said.