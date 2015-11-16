Godin not out for revenge against Chile

Diego Godin does not think Uruguay will be motivated by gaining vengeance for their Copa America 2015 elimination at the hands of Chile when the pair meet in a World Cup 2018 qualifier on Tuesday.

Uruguay headed into the continental tournament as defending champions but were eliminated by Jorge Sampaoli's side with Mauricio Isla scoring the only goal in their quarter-final clash.

The game was overshadowed by a confrontation between Gonzalo Jara and Edinson Cavani which resulted in the striker's dismissal, while Oscar Tabarez was also sent from the dugout.

But the Atletico Madrid centre-back says the only motivation for Uruguay to win is for another three points in their campaign.

"I do not like to speak about revenge because that match was in a different situation," Godin said.

"Now we are playing a qualifying round match, not a final or decisive match.

"We want to win in order to get the three points and to keep progressing towards Russia.

"Winning would allow us to finish the qualification phase of 2015 in a great position."

Fernando Muslera believes the standard of international football on the continent has risen, making reaching the World Cup more difficult.

"Nowadays there are no easy games. Cinderella stories do not exist anymore during the qualifiers," the goalkeeper said.

"Without a doubt the South American qualifying rounds are the most difficult to play."

Uruguay sit third in the table, one point behind Chile and two adrift of leaders Ecuador.