Godin should return for Barcelona battle

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin should return in time to face Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, Diego Simeone has confirmed.

The Uruguay defender has not played since the second leg of the last-16 tie against PSV on March 15 due to a thigh problem, but returned to training on Thursday.

Simeone revealed he had still not been cleared in time to face Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday, but thinks he will be back in time to play Barca in the first leg of the quarter-final clash at Camp Nou.

"Godin does not have the medical discharge, but he will probably get it on Sunday," said Simeone.

"He is working to evolve in the best way. The expectation is that by this Tuesday he will be in the best possible condition."

As well as Godin, injured quartet Yannick Carrasco, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic and Oliver Torres are all out of the Betis clash having not been included in the 18-man squad along with long-term absentee Tiago.