Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets

Neymar demonstrated he is a stylish operator on and off the pitch as he compared fashion tips with ex-Paris Saint-Germain player David Beckham, with the star duo pictured wearing complementary gold jackets.

The Brazilian became the world's most expensive player when he joined PSG from Barcelona in August for €222million.

And Neymar had a chance to get advice on representing PSG from former Manchester United and England winger Beckham - who ended his playing career in the French capital - when they met at Paris Fashion Week.

Neymar posted a photo of himself with Beckham to his 87.8m Instagram followers on Friday with the caption: "Good to see u legend."

A photo posted by on

Neymar had been whistled by PSG fans during an 8-0 demolition of Dijon in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, in which the Brazilian was in inspiration form, scoring four goals.

The 25-year-old stepped up to take a penalty to complete the scoring at Parc des Princes despite the crowd chanting for Edinson Cavani - who had earlier drawn level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 156 goals for the club - to take the spot-kick.