Gold clarifies Allardyce Twitter gaffe

An unpopular figure with some sections of the West Ham support, Allardyce was backed to continue in his role at the end of last season, albeit with the caveat that greater entertainment would be expected in the 2014-15 campaign.

A series of below-par showings in pre-season have seen speculation over Allardyce's future surface once again, and Gold added to the uncertainty over the 59-year-old's position on Monday by 'favouriting' a message on Twitter that called for the West Ham boss to be relieved of his duties.

However, Gold has subsequently taken to the social media site to explain his actions, insisting he had not intended to undermine Allardyce.

In a series of tweets, he said: "After a 33 hour flight from New Zealand [the venue for West Ham's pre-season tour], I was in my car scanning through tweets and it seems I accidentally favourited one.

"It has made some of the papers today so I should clarify that I did not and would never deliberately or intentionally endorse a tweet that questions our manager's position.

"Lesson: don't use twitter when you're jet-lagged!"

Allardyce took over as West Ham boss in June 2011 and guided the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

They finished 10th in the top flight the following season, but struggled en route to a 13th-placed finish last term.