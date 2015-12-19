Gomes: I wake up with pain

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes revealed he sometimes wakes up in the morning with pain but said he feels he is in the form of his life.

Gomes is joint top of the clean sheet charts in the Premier League this season with seven in 16 appearances.

The former Brazil international has been a key figure in the Watford side who sit seventh in the league table.

And despite waking up with pain some mornings, Gomes believes he is playing the best football of his career.

"I feel at my best and I am sure I am in the best form of my life," he told the Daily Mail.

"Sometimes I wake up a little bit with pain but I'm used to it."

Gomes has suffered from a sore neck since a collision in Watford's clash with Aston Villa at the end of November, but admits he cannot pull out of challenges like that.

"That is the type of ball I cannot leave," he said. "I've had so many problems because I am brave in a situation like that.

"I may not be putting my life at risk, but I know if I make a mistake I know I am going to be criticised. But I cannot leave a ball like that alone. I am not doing my job if I leave it."

Watford will be looking for claim a fourth successive Premier League win when they host Liverpool on Sunday.

And Gomes believes Watford owner Gino Pozzo can turn the club into one of the biggest in the country.

"This can be a very special club in England," he said. "The owner knows football. His family have been in football for many years, he is here almost every day and the players can feel the owner is here.

"He came into the canteen to check the food was good. He came into our changing room to check the shower was OK. When he said it was not good enough, the next day it was changed. These tiny things he cares about and the players know we need to give him something back.

"I believe he can take this football club to a big level, the way he cares about the players."