Gomes: Portugal can deal with Ronaldo absence

Portugal and Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes insists the European champions can cope with the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in upcoming matches.

The knee injury suffered in his side's Euro 2016 success over France sees Real Madrid star Ronaldo sidelined for the friendly against Gibraltar and World Cup qualifier with Switzerland in September.

But Gomes has no doubt Fernando Santos' side can manage without talisman and captain Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo is a very important player, who is always ready to play and is a great example for all," he told O Jogo.

"We know how to make the group strong... the coach trusts everyone."

Gomes, 23, completed a move from Valencia to Barcelona in a deal reportedly worth €55million in July.

He said it had been a memorable few months, having made five appearances during Portugal's stunning European success.

"Of course, things have greatly improved and it's with great pride that I say I'm a European champion," Gomes said.

"It was a very happy summer for me. I was also pleased by my club situation."