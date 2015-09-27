Gomez nets brace as Besiktas defeat Fener

Robin van Persie again came off the bench to score for Fenerbahce, but his fourth goal for the club was in vain as Mario Gomez netted a brace to claim a 3-2 win for Besiktas in the Istanbul derby.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal star Van Persie has started just five games following his arrival at Fener in the close-season, and has aired his frustration at been used primarily as a substitute.

And he again had to settle for a place on the bench on Sunday as Fener went two goals behind within 24 minutes – Simon Kjaer heading into his own net before Gomez nodded home his first.

Dusko Tosic's own goal brought Fener back into proceedings, and Van Persie proved his credentials by restoring parity with a fine finish just four minutes after coming on.

But the visitors' hard work was undone as Gomez rose highest to meet Gokhan Tore's pin-point delivery and ensure the points for Besiktas.