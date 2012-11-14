Gomez ready to reclaim Bayern starting spot

Gomez, Bayern's first choice forward until ankle surgery ruled him out in August, has a fight on his hands to oust Mario Mandzukic, the league's top scorer with eight goals.

Claudio Pizarro, on target in the German Cup and Champions League recently, has also raised his stock in Gomez's absence making the German's task that much harder even though coach Jupp Heynckes had said Gomez would not have to queue up again.

"There's always this talk that I'm not able to compete but I've been competing for eight years with very good strikers and have managed to come out on top," Gomez told reporters on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old former Bundesliga top scorer played in a friendly against a regional team on Tuesday evening and netted four of his side's six goals.

The Germany forward acknowledged that the weak opponents meant the game was not a serious test but promised to continue scoring in the Bundesliga which Bayern lead by seven points.

"People should keep talking about me. It seems I am a player who polarises people. This is what I have to deal with," said Gomez. "But my answer to this has always been to play and score. That will also be the case in the future."