Gomez returns as Trapp and Sane earn first Germany calls

Joachim Low has called Mario Gomez in to Germany's squad for the first time in 14 months, while Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and Schalke forward Leroy Sane have earned their first international call-ups.

Besiktas striker Gomez has 25 goals in 60 games for his country, but has not featured since a 4-2 friendly defeat to Argentina in September 2014.

However, Gomez has eight goals in 10 Turkish Super Lig appearances this season, prompting Low to hand the 30-year-old a spot in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against France and Netherlands.

"If Mario is fit and plays regularly then he can be valuable for any team and of course for us," Low said. "He has earned the chance to show his qualities with us and to demonstrate he is an option in our attack."

Trapp has been in impressive form since joining Ligue 1 champions PSG from Stuttgart, with Laurent Blanc's side conceding just six goals in 12 league matches.

Teenage attacker Sane, already a Germany Under-21 international, has scored four times in 11 Bundesliga outings for Schalke, having burst onto the scene late last term.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil have been rested for the fixtures with Low explaining: "I also have the player's strain in my mind.

"The season is long and some foreign leagues are even without a mid-season break. That's also the reason why I didn't call up Mesut Ozil and Toni Kroos this time. We want to test some alternatives on their positions."

Germany play France at the Stade de France on November 13, before hosting Netherlands in Hannover four days later.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hannover)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Liverpool), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia), Antonio Rudiger (Roma) Sebastian Rudy (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders: Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Wolfsburg), Ilkay Gundogan (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Christoph Kramer (Bayer Leverkusen), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United).

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Besiktas), Max Kruse (Wolfsburg), Lukas Podolski (Galatasaray), Andre Schurrle (Wolfsburg), Leroy Sane (Schalke), Kevin Volland (Hoffenheim)