Gomis collapses during Tottenham clash

The incident happened just after Tottenham had taken the lead in the seventh minute through Nacer Chadli.

As the players reconvened to kick-off, the French striker was seen on the floor and medical personnel from both sides quickly rushed to the scene.

The striker was put on oxygen and thankfully, was awake as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.

Gomis has had a history of fainting during the past, including an incident while on international duty in October 2009 when he was at Lyon.