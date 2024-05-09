Tottenham Hotspur in talks to land sensational attacker before Euro 2024: report
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with options who would bolster Ange Postecoglou's attacking threat
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with making summer inroads before Euro 2024 begins.
Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a stellar first season in charge in north London, with the Lilywhites bidding to ensure a UEFA Champions League qualification spot in the final few weeks of the campaign.
But with injuries having hampered their progression elsewhere, chairman Daniel Levy is hoping to secure the services of one international star before the commencement of Euro 2024 in June.
WATCH | Why It's All Going Wrong For Spurs
According to reports from Germany, Spurs are eyeing up a move from RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo.
The 26-year-old is also said to be on Barcelona's radar heading into the off-season but could still make the switch to the Premier League namely, with Tottenham.
A £60million release clause is required to lure him away from Germany and it is thought both clubs see that as a reasonable fee for a player who can play in a magnitude of different positions.
Olmo has eight goals and five assists in all competitions this season but has struggled with injuries to both his knee and shoulder.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are also touted as possible candidates given his attacking talents but it is Spurs who are thought to be leading the way at present.
Sporting Director at Leipzig, Rouven Schroder, has recently provided an update on the situation surrounding the Spain international's future as we approach the summer.
"All I can say is that he feels incredibly comfortable with us," he told Kicker.
"He hasn't just been here for six months and isn't just passing through, he's been playing for us for four years now.
"On the other hand, it is clear that difference-makers like Dani are in demand everywhere.
"Ultimately, we are relaxed because we are enjoying what we have with the boys and because we are convinced that nobody will give up what they have in Leipzig easily."
More Tottenham Hotspur stories
Tottenham face summer transfer decision with €17m deal 'not out of question': report
Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United failed with Harry Kane transfer last summer
In-demand Premier League defender set for huge transfer tussle this summer - and will cost £0
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.