Tottenham preparing for summer exodus with key first-team duo among seven potential exits: report

Tottenham are preparing for a busy summer in the transfer market with the club reportedly set to undergo significant movement as they give their backing to Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs look set to miss out on a top-four finish this season, currently sitting seven points behind Aston Villa in the final Champions League position as the team lick their wounds following a run of four consecutive defeats.

The club were busy in last summer’s window, spending more than £200million, although that was offset somewhat by the departure of Harry Kane.

Richarlison is one Spurs player who could be sold (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Spurs set to return to European football next season, Postecoglou is believed to be looking at three major signings, targeting a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker.

The likes of Premier league duo Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo have been linked in defence, while Atalanta midfielder Ederson is also being monitored, while a host of strikers including Ivan Toney, Dominic Solanke, Albert Gudmundsson and Santiago Gimenez have also been linked with a summer move.

But if Spurs are to make an impact in the transfer window, a number of outgoings are expected, with The Times reporting that seven senior players could set for summer exits.

They claim Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil will all be up for grabs, while the club would be willing to listen to offers for Yves Bissouma and Richarlison, should suitable bids come in.

Yves Bissouma in action for Tottenham (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Brazilian forward Richarlison has previously attracted interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, while Bissouma’s fast start to the Premier League season began to turn heads before a recent dip in form.

The report adds that Spurs’ strong financial position puts them in a good place to take advantage of teams that may need to raise funds before June 30 in order to meet the Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Everton, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all named as teams that may have to sell players before that date.

