Gomis dedicates goal to Paris terror victims

The France international provided the header that led to Mark Noble's own goal in the 74th-minute, cancelling out Andy Carroll's first-half strike.

Gomis, who wore a black armband for the Premier League match, celebrated by holding aloft a French flag as a tribute to those who lost their lives, and subsequently thanked Swansea for their support.

"It wasn't an easy week for all French people and I wanted to join my country even though I don't live there anymore," he told the club's official website.

"I am happy that Swansea supported me in this difficult time to provide me with the armband and the French flag to show my support towards my country."

Manager Garry Monk described the tribute as a "nice touch" at his post-match news conference.

"Fair play to Bafe," said Monk. "He wanted to show the flag because of the shootings that had happened in Paris recently.

"I thought that was a really nice touch.

"He is very passionate about his country and where he is from and that showed in his celebration and why he got the flag."