Gomis nearing Premier League switch, says agent

The 28-year-old, frequently linked with Newcastle United in the last transfer window, has spent the last four years at the Stade de Gerland.

Recent rumours have suggested Gomis could be heading to Italy, yet his agent, Francesco Di Frisco, has claimed England's top-flight is a more likely destination.

"Roma and Lazio keen on him? I've recently been talking to both (Walter) Sabatini and (Igli) Tare (the sporting directors of the respective clubs), and they told me Bafe is not among their main names on tabs," Di Frisco told Tuttomercatoweb.

"He's instead near to join Premier League; we are in talks with several clubs.

"His 2.5 million euros annual fee gives a big advantage to English clubs."

Gomis has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Lyon so far this season, scoring three goals.