Gonalons signs new Lyon contract until 2018
Lyon captain Maxime Gonalons has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2018.
Having come through Lyon's youth system, the midfielder has gone on to make 155 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring six goals.
Gonalons, who has also made six outings for the French national team, revealed his delight at extending his Lyon stay and predicted a bright future for the club, who are due to move to a new stadium next year.
"I am very proud to continue the adventure at the club I love," said the 25-year-old.
"Lyon's ambitions are always in perfect harmony with mine.
"The current results demonstrate that the project is still a very attractive one and, with the arrival of the new stadium next season, we will have a fantastic facility that will open up excellent prospects."
Lyon currently sit third in the French top flight and are on a nine-match winning run.
