Gonzalez calls for Uruguay improvement

Star striker Luis Suarez returned from injury to help Uruguay to a 2-1 victory over England last week, setting up a do-or-die Group D clash with Italy in Natal on Tuesday.

Uruguay must win to progress to the knockout phase alongside surprise package Costa Rica, with a draw enough for Italy to advance on goal difference.

And midfielder Gonzalez, who is based in Italy with Serie A outfit Lazio, called on his team-mates to produce the perfect display at Estadio das Dunas.

"We will need a great game on Tuesday, a better performance than against England," said the 29-year-old.

"We cannot make a mistake, as even a single tiny error could make a huge difference."

"I am proud to be part of this squad. If we are in this position, it's because we deserve it."