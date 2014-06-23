Gonzalez calls for Uruguay improvement
Alvaro Gonzalez feels Uruguay improve on their performance against England if they are to reach the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.
Star striker Luis Suarez returned from injury to help Uruguay to a 2-1 victory over England last week, setting up a do-or-die Group D clash with Italy in Natal on Tuesday.
Uruguay must win to progress to the knockout phase alongside surprise package Costa Rica, with a draw enough for Italy to advance on goal difference.
And midfielder Gonzalez, who is based in Italy with Serie A outfit Lazio, called on his team-mates to produce the perfect display at Estadio das Dunas.
"We will need a great game on Tuesday, a better performance than against England," said the 29-year-old.
"We cannot make a mistake, as even a single tiny error could make a huge difference."
"I am proud to be part of this squad. If we are in this position, it's because we deserve it."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.