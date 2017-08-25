Good players like Diego Costa welcome at Everton - Koeman

Everton would give Diego Costa a warm welcome were he to arrive from Chelsea in the final days of the transfer window, according to manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman has made public his intention to bring another forward to Goodison Park and Costa has gone AWOL after being told by Antonio Conte that he is no longer wanted at Chelsea - Everton's opponents on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly being leading the chase for Costa, with the player openly expressing his desire to return the club he left for Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Italian giants AC Milan have also been linked with a move, but there could be another option that would see the Spain international stay in the Premier League.

When asked about the possibility of bringing Costa to Merseyside, Koeman confirmed only that a "good player" like the Spain international would be welcomed.

"I don't know [about a move for Costa]," the Everton boss told a pre-match news conference. "I've always said that there is a warm welcome here for every good player - and he is a good player.

RK: "We're still looking to bring a striker in. We need more competition. We have a lot of tough fixtures coming up." August 25, 2017

"But I don't know. I think it's time after Sunday to speak with the board. We have been really busy with games and are busy now preparing for Sunday's match."

Everton have scored just twice in two Premier League matches this term - both times through Wayne Rooney - after selling topscorer Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in the close-season.